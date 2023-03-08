GMADA to launch action against illegal constructions from March 13

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has asked residents to remove all illegal structures and encroachments on government land by March 12, as it will initiate a demolition drive from March 13. GMADA officials maintained that the development authority will not be responsible for any loss during the demolition process. (HT Photo)

During the drive, all kinds of encroachments on government land, illegal structures, constructions, unapproved apartments and violation of building bylaws will be removed.

“In the areas falling under the jurisdiction of GMADA, certain persons have raised/are raising unauthorised construction in violation of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952; Punjab Apartment and Regulation Act, 1995; and Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, which are liable to be demolished or removed,” the statement issued by Amrinder Tiwana, additional chief administrator, GMADA, read.

It further gave reference of the Punjab and Haryana high court order, wherein the authority has been directed to submit a report after demolishing unauthorised constructions.

“The owner and occupants of these unauthorised construction are directed to demolish and remove their unauthorised construction at their own expense, otherwise if any kind of loss is caused to anybody during the process of demolition by GMADA, it shall be the sole responsibility of the owner,” said the statement.