GMCH Jammu launches advanced cancer diagnostic services

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu has taken a significant step towards strengthening advanced cancer diagnostics with the introduction and operationalisation of specialised diagnostic services in Flow Cytometry and Immunohistochemistry (IHC).

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, dean and principal, GMC Jammu. (HT Photo)

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The initiative aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy, facilitate early and precise classification of malignancies, and support personalised cancer treatment for patients in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The services are being strengthened through the collaborative efforts of Government Medical College Jammu, the State Cancer Institute (SCI), Jammu, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), New Chandigarh, under the aegis of the Association of Academic and Clinical Pathologists (AACP) and the Jammu & Kashmir Chapter of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM).

To mark this important advancement, GMC Jammu organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme-cum-workshop titled “Transforming diagnosis with immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry” on October 17, 2026, at the auditorium, GMC Jammu. The scientific programme was centred on the theme “Diagnostic pathology in the era of precision medicine: The evolving role of immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry.”

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, dean and principal, GMC Jammu, and Dr. Ashish Gulia, director-principal, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, with the objective of building institutional capacity, strengthening technical expertise and expanding access to advanced diagnostic facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, dean and principal, GMC Jammu, and Dr. Ashish Gulia, director-principal, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, with the objective of building institutional capacity, strengthening technical expertise and expanding access to advanced diagnostic facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Workshop brings together national experts

The academic programme brought together eminent specialists from HBCHRC, New Chandigarh, and GMC Jammu for expert lectures, interactive discussions, case-based learning and hands-on training.

The scientific sessions featured Dr. Kinjal Biyani, who spoke on “Driving precision diagnostics with high medical value assays,” and Dr. Ravikiran N. Pawar, who delivered a lecture on “Flow cytometry in haematological malignancies.”

Hands-on training to build technical expertise

A major component of the programme was the conduct of parallel hands-on workshops for scientific and laboratory personnel. Practical training in immunohistochemistry was organised in the department of pathology, GMC Jammu, while the flow cytometry workshop was conducted at the State Cancer Institute, Jammu.

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The sessions provided practical exposure to laboratory workflows, technical requirements, quality assurance and essential procedures for establishing and strengthening advanced diagnostic services.