God can’t be anyone’s monopoly: Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held in Ayodhya on Monday. In his message, the speaker said that all religions belong to everyone, and no one can claim monopoly over god. “Though the BJP has desperately tried to appropriate Lord Ram for political gains, this act is not in sync with the tenets of the Constitution either,” he said. “Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of sacrifice, mutual respect and tolerance for contrarian views, as exemplified by Lord Ram. Let us try and evolve a society where all are treated equal and with justice for all,” he said in a message.

