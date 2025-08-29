Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Governor briefs Amit Shah about Punjab flood situation

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 03:05 pm IST

Kataria expressed gratitude to Shah for the recently approved grant of ₹125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Friday. (X)
Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Friday. (X)

Kataria expressed gratitude to Shah for the recently approved grant of 125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, according to an official release.

He said that this amount would help further strengthen the city’s infrastructure and amenities.

The governor also briefed the Union home minister about the flood situation in Punjab. He also apprised him of the progress of relief and rescue operations, the current situation of the affected areas, and the cooperation required in future.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional development, public service, and disaster management.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Governor briefs Amit Shah about Punjab flood situation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On