Governor briefs Amit Shah about Punjab flood situation

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Friday. (X)

Kataria expressed gratitude to Shah for the recently approved grant of ₹125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, according to an official release.

He said that this amount would help further strengthen the city’s infrastructure and amenities.

The governor also briefed the Union home minister about the flood situation in Punjab. He also apprised him of the progress of relief and rescue operations, the current situation of the affected areas, and the cooperation required in future.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional development, public service, and disaster management.