The state government intends to enhance healthcare staff strength to over 70% before March 31, 2027, said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday while virtually inaugurating the Community Health Centre (CHC) building at Nohradhar, in the Renuka assembly constituency of Sirmaur district, from Shimla.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurates a community health centre in Sirmaur’s Renukaji assembly constituency on Friday. (@CMOFFICEHP X)

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Constructed at a cost of ₹6.92 crore, the six-bed health facility is a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better access to quality medical services in the remote areas of the district.

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Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the CHC would benefit approximately 50,000 people belonging to 20 gram panchayats and 47 villages in the surrounding areas. The facility would provide round-the-clock healthcare services, enabling people to access timely medical service closer to their homes.

Sukhu said that two medical officers and one staff nurse had already been posted at the institution to ensure the delivery of healthcare services. He said that the availability of medical personnel at the CHC would help address the immediate healthcare needs of the local population and provide greater convenience to patients and their families.

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{{^usCountry}} Targeting the previous BJP government for neglecting the health sector, Sukhu said, “The hospitals were functioning with manpower of just 35%, whereas the present state government intends to enhance the staff strength above 70% before March 31, 2027.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the previous BJP government for neglecting the health sector, Sukhu said, “The hospitals were functioning with manpower of just 35%, whereas the present state government intends to enhance the staff strength above 70% before March 31, 2027.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said that the state government was strengthening medical colleges, zonal hospitals, district hospitals CHCs, PHCs etc. to offer better health care facilities to the people even residing in the rural areas.

Sukhu said that the state government was focusing on bolstering the rural economy sector to strengthen the economy of the people living in the villages. He said that the state government was also opening CBSE schools in the rural areas so that students receive quality education nearer to their homes.

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