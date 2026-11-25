Strap: Public health engineering, drinking water supply, fire services to be transferred in a phased manner

Saini said that devolution of more powers will increase the decision-making capacity of local bodies and enable them to manage public services more effectively according to local requirements (HT File) more less

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state government is set to take a major policy decision to devolve substantive powers and responsibilities to local bodies.

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Under this initiative, important responsibilities relating to public health engineering, drinking water supply and fire services will be transferred to local bodies in a phased manner in the coming years, Saini said while addressing the valedictory session of the two-day national sammelan on empowering panchayats and municipalities in Gurugram.

Saini said that devolution of more powers will increase the decision-making capacity of local bodies and enable them to manage public services more effectively according to local requirements.

He said sarpanches, panches, councillors, mayors and heads of local bodies are the true flag-bearers of democracy who have been entrusted with responsibilities by the people through elections. He said they must now prove through their work that the trust reposed in them was well placed.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said the government can provide resources and policies, but setting priorities, ensuring that the right works are undertaken at the right places and completing them on time are the responsibilities of elected representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said the government can provide resources and policies, but setting priorities, ensuring that the right works are undertaken at the right places and completing them on time are the responsibilities of elected representatives. {{/usCountry}}

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Matching grant fund for local bodies

In a move aimed at further strengthening the financial position of local bodies, the CM announced that an additional 2% fund of the State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) will be made available as matching grants.

He said urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayati raj institutions will be able to access this additional funding on a competitive basis through their project proposals. At present, the state government allocates 7% of its own tax revenue to local bodies. Saini said developing their own revenue sources is essential for making local bodies self-reliant. “To encourage their efforts in this direction, the state government has decided to provide matching grants,” he said.

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Under this arrangement, the state government will provide a matching grant equivalent to the additional financial resources mobilised by a local body on its own. Every additional rupee raised by local bodies will thus be matched by the state government, enabling them to double the resources available for local development, he said.

The CM also announced that the leadership of local bodies generating the highest own-source revenue in their respective areas will be rewarded.

Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev a source of inspiration: CM

Saini on Monday said the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, were not limited to any one religion, society or period, but served as a source of inspiration for all humanity.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary on Monday night in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur town, Saini said, “Guru Nanak Dev imparted the message of truth, service, equality and harmony to society. Challenging the walls of casteism, discrimination and inequality, Guru Nanak declared that every human being is equal in this world created by God.

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The CM also attended a drone show showcasing Guru Nanak Dev’s message of truth, service and equality, Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s 52-day stay at Kapal Mochan in Bilaspur and the valour of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.