The double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working to translate into reality the vision of an egalitarian, discrimination-free, and prosperous society envisioned by Guru Ravidas nearly 650 years ago, said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday.

Nayab Singh Saini said that a Guru Ravidas Dham is being developed at Umri village in Kurukshetra at an estimated cost of ₹124 crore. (HT Photo) more less

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Saini said this while addressing a public gathering and welcome ceremony for the nationwide Samrasta Sankalp Yatra at Umri in Kurukshetra. “The PM’s guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ is, in fact, the modern and practical expression of Guru Ravidas’s philosophy of equality, social justice, and social harmony,” the CM said.

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“The government’s objective is to ensure that even the last person in society receives dignity, equal opportunities and the full benefits of development,” Saini said. The Samrasta Sankalp Yatra is being organised by the BJP to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary year of Guru Ravidas.

Earlier, the CM extended a reverential welcome to the yatra, carrying the sacred “charan padukas” of Guru Ravidas on his head as he proceeded to the stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, which commenced on November 18 from Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, Punjab, will cover approximately 2,402 km before reaching Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas, on December 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, which commenced on November 18 from Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, Punjab, will cover approximately 2,402 km before reaching Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas, on December 3. {{/usCountry}}

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“Passing through eight districts of Haryana, the yatra is not merely a religious event but a nationwide initiative to spread the ideals of equality, service, social justice and humanity among the people. Through the concept of ‘Begampura’, Guru Ravidas envisioned an ideal society free from sorrow, fear, deprivation and discrimination, where every individual enjoys equal rights and dignity,” the CM said.

He said that a Guru Ravidas Dham is being developed at Umri village in Kurukshetra at an estimated cost of ₹124 crore. A grand 125-foot-tall statue of Guru Ravidas will be installed at the site and the dham will emerge as a prominent centre of faith, devotion and social harmony in North India, inspiring future generations.

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