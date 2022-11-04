Grant of affiliation to management institute of DAV-10 to be taken up at PU syndicate meeting

With the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to the management institute of DAV College, Sector 10, for the 2021-22 session, still hanging in balance, the matter will be placed before the Panjab University (PU) syndicate at its upcoming meeting on November 7.

The matter has been referred to the syndicate by the affiliation committee of the university while considering it during a meeting in September.

The inspection committee of the university, which had visited the institute in July, had outlined a number of deficiencies. It had said that DAV-10 is required to appoint six full time assistant professors at the institute to teach the MBA course as per UGC/Panjab University and UT administration norms. It had also observed that the institute must get the approval of its director/principal from the university.

The compliance report submitted by the college was also considered by the affiliation committee and they had set a time limit for advertising the teaching positions. They had also recommended that the compliance to some of the observations of the inspection committee be checked again.

A member of the affiliation committee, who did not wish to be named, said, “The institute has not yet complied with all observations of the inspection committee.”

Notably, during its meeting in September, the syndicate had approved the recommendations of a committee to impose a ₹2 lakh fine on the management institute for violating the varsity’s admission guidelines.

Earlier this year, the university had also barred DAV-10 from conducting fresh MBA admissions for the 2022-2023 academic session.

Other agendas

The syndicate will nominate two associate professors of the university on the academic council till January 31, 2024. Also, two assistant professors (one from the science faculty and one from other faculties) will be appointed to the council on rotation.

The syndicate will also ratify that the vice-chancellor, in anticipation of approval of the syndicate/senate, has approved changing the nomenclature of the “Foundation of Higher Education and Research Fund”, which has a corpus amount of ₹25 crore, to “Fund for Promotion of Research, Innovation and Start-ups”.

