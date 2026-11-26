State-level Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan entered its second day in Ludhiana on Thursday, with athletes from across Punjab competing in track-and-field events including discus throw, shot put, club throw, and javelin. Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian attended the meet and interacted with participants, lauding their determination and urging them to pursue sporting excellence despite physical challenges.

A player in action during an event at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT) more less

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District sports officer Mandeep Kaushal, Punjab Para Sports Association general secretary Jaspreet Singh, association coach Gagandeep Singh, and athletics coach Sanjeev Sharma were also present on the occasion.

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In the under-19 boys’ discus throw event, Avtar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib secured first place in the F51 category, followed by Rambir Singh of SAS Nagar in second place and Kirandeep Singh of Faridkot in third. In the F54 category, Baljinder Singh of Muktsar Sahib won the first position, while Surinder Singh of Ludhiana finished second and Salinder Singh of Muktsar Sahib came third.

In the F56 category, Bikramjit Singh of Amritsar claimed the top position, Ravi Dutt of Rupnagar finished second and Sarabjit Singh of Ludhiana secured third place.

The under-19 boys’ shot put competition in the F52 category saw Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Shashi Kumar, both from SAS Nagar, finish first and second, respectively. Rajinder Kumar of Rupnagar secured third place. In the F54 category, Malwinder Singh of Muktsar Sahib won first place, while Gurdeep Singh of Jalandhar finished second.

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{{^usCountry}} In the club throw event in the F51 category, Avtar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib secured the first position, Rambir Singh of SAS Nagar came second and Harpreet Singh of Gurdaspur finished third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the club throw event in the F51 category, Avtar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib secured the first position, Rambir Singh of SAS Nagar came second and Harpreet Singh of Gurdaspur finished third. {{/usCountry}}

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The women’s competitions also saw athletes deliver strong performances. In the above-19 age group, Mandeep Kaur of Amritsar won the discus throw event in the F55 and F56 categories. Amandeep Kaur of Barnala secured second place, while Harsimrat Kaur of Ludhiana finished third.

In the shot put event across the F55, F56 and F57 categories, Lovepreet Kaur of Patiala won first place, Darshana Devi of Rupnagar came second and Charanjit Kaur of Moga finished third.

In the javelin throw event in the same categories, Amandeep Kaur of Barnala secured the top position, followed by Rajwant Kaur of Ludhiana in second place and Labh Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib in third.

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