Gurpreet Mann exhorts female students to recognise potential, seize opportunities

Emphasising the importance of education, self-confidence and women’s empowerment, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, urged young women to recognise their potential and make the most of available opportunities.

Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, during a cultural fair at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

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Mann was speaking at a cultural fair “Dheeyan Da Mela” celebrating Punjab’s rich heritage at Ludhiana’s Government College for Girls on Saturday. Addressing the students, she highlighted the role of young people in the development of society and the nation. She encouraged the girl students to pursue education, build confidence and contribute positively to society.

Appreciating the enthusiastic participation of the students, she said their involvement in cultural celebrations reflected the energy and creativity of the youth. Her address placed a special focus on empowering young women to realise their abilities and play an active role in shaping their future.

The college campus wore a festive look, with colourful decorations and a traditional Punjabi ambience. Students showcased their talent through a vibrant cultural programme featuring folk orchestra, solo songs, classical and folk dances, Bhangra, Giddha and Lok Kalabhand (folk theatre). The performances highlighted the richness and diversity of Punjab’s folk traditions and received appreciation from the audience.

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{{^usCountry}} The event was attended by principal Suman Lata, Ludhiana mayor Inderjeet Kaur and Ramanjeet Kaur Giaspura, wife of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was attended by principal Suman Lata, Ludhiana mayor Inderjeet Kaur and Ramanjeet Kaur Giaspura, wife of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura. {{/usCountry}}

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The fair featured more than 80 colourful stalls displaying bangles, jewellery, cosmetics, suits, gift items and other products. Traditional food, including kheer-pure, chaat and ice cream, added to the festive spirit. Punjabi swings further enhanced the celebrations.

A special programme at the Heritage House showcased traditional folk forms such as tappas and suhags, offering students and guests a glimpse of Punjab’s cultural legacy.