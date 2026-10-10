Gurugram chamber of commerce seeks extension of camera installation deadline for industries

The Gurgaon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Friday urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to extend the deadline for installation of cameras at industrial premises by a month from October 31 to November 30, 2026.

GCCI expressed hope that the commission would consider its representation favourably and grant the requested extension until November 30, 2026. (HT File)

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In an October 9 representation to the CAQM chairperson, GCCI president Vikas Jain said that while the industry fully supports the commission’s objective of strengthening compliance monitoring, the implementation of the additional requirements within the stipulated time frame would be challenging for many industrial units. The chamber cited practical, technical and logistical challenges faced by industries in complying with the new requirements.

According to the CAQM order of October 5 industries are required to install cameras at fuel storage areas and fuel charging points. In case of gas based fuels, the cameras must also capture the locations of gas gauges or meters. GCCI pointed out that the exercise involves considerably more than simply procuring and installing cameras. Industrial units need to assess suitable locations and camera angles, procure equipment meeting the required specifications, arrange cabling, electrical and networking infrastructure, and undertake installation, configuration, testing and commissioning.

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{{^usCountry}} The chamber also expressed concerns regarding the availability of suitable cameras and associated equipment, vendors and technical teams and the time required for budgeting, release of funds and infrastructure modifications at individual industrial premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chamber also expressed concerns regarding the availability of suitable cameras and associated equipment, vendors and technical teams and the time required for budgeting, release of funds and infrastructure modifications at individual industrial premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Jain said the short compliance window could create difficulties in procurement and deployment of competent installation agencies, potentially affecting the quality and effectiveness of the installed systems.

The chamber thus requested CAQM to provide industries with an additional month to complete the installations in an orderly and effective manner.

Reiterating the industry’s commitment to environmental protection and regulatory compliance, GCCI expressed hope that the commission would consider its representation favourably and grant the requested extension until November 30, 2026.