Hailing a country without denouncing motherland is not sedition: HC

"Hailing a country without denouncing the motherland does not constitute an offence of sedition," ruled Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) while granting bail to a street vendor from Paonta Sahib.

The accused Suleman, was booked in May 2025 after he shared an AI-generated image of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words “Pakistan Zindabad”.

He was booked under Section 152 of the BNS by Paonta Sahib police after his post was treated against the interest of the nation. He surrendered before the police on July 8.

“Hailing a country without denouncing the motherland does not constitute an offence of sedition because it does not incite armed rebellion, subversive activities, or encourage feelings of separatist activities. Therefore, prima facie, there is insufficient material to connect the petitioner (Suleman) with the commission of crime.” ruled justice Rakesh Kainthla on August 19, while granting bail against bail bonds of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The high court bench ruled, “There is no averment in the complaint that hatred or discontent was brought towards the government established by law in India. The averments show that the words ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were mentioned in the post”. “The police have already seized the electronic device and sent it to SFSL, Junga for analysis. The police have filed the chargesheet, and there is nothing to show that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary. Therefore, no fruitful purpose would be served by detaining the petitioner in custody,” read the order.

Suleman’s counsel argued that he has been falsely implicated in the case. Meanwhile, the state counsel had argued that the relationship between India and Pakistan was strained when the post was shared and writing “Pakistan Zindabad” was anti-national.