Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards.
This is the second time in this month that hailstorm caused damages to fruit of various varieties which are in their early stages of the formation.
The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
On social media, DG Horticulture also shared the pictures that showed how the hailstorm had caused damage to the fruit orchards at different places. While apple varieties are in its early stages of formation, the cherry, apricot, peach along with pear and other early varieties have started maturing, thus causing more damage to the fruit crop.
On April 14, rains and hailstorm had left apple orchards damaged in north Kashmir’s Pattan and Tangmarg areas. Due to that hailstorm, orchards in Sherpora, Mamoosa, Kanloo, Babagund, Sari, Nehalpora, Lalpora Kunzer, Lalpora Tangmarg, Dobiwan and Pinjoora suffered damages. The damage was about 20- 25% in these areas, as per official data.
The dry spell in March and first week of April had already left the Valley’s fruit growers worried and they feared it may affect this year’s fruit yield. March, which is usually considered the wettest month of the year, saw very few spells of rain this time. The summer capital of J&K, Srinagar, recorded its hottest March since 1891, when collection of weather data in Kashmir was started.
The lack of rainfall in March had an impact on the season’s first cash crops like cherry, peach, apricots and plums. However, the hailstorm has added woes of the growers who were eyeing on the harvest of cherry and other stone fruits from next month.
Cherry is the first cash crop which the growers in Kashmir reap in May and June.
Experts belive the current dry spell is a result of global warming. “The dry spell and then untimely heavy rains with thunderstorms and hailstorm is caused by global warming and our Kashmir has also its effect,” said Abdul Gaffar, an officer of Sher e Kashmir University of Agricultural sciences and Technology.
-
Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather. Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said. The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
-
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics