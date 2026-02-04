Harassment of Kashmiris outside J&K should stop, will talk to HP CM: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, expressed concern over alleged harassment of Kashmiris outside Jammu and Kashmir and said that such incidents should be effectively checked. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the media during the budget session of the assembly, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

“At the recent north zone chief ministers’ conference, I talked on this issue and also requested the home minister that harassment of Kashmiris outside J&K, be they students or traders, should stop forthwith,” the CM told mediapersons outside legislative assembly here.

Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for quick action following a recent brutal assault on a Kashmiri shawl vendor.

“I am thankful to the Uttarakhand CM for his quick action in the case. An FIR was lodged and arrests were also made. However, the disturbing trend goes on in our neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh. It is a Congress-ruled state where we don’t expect such incidents with our people,” he said.

The CM further said that he would request Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure that such incidents with the Kashmiris don’t take place in his state.

He informed that the House would have a discussion on the issue of victimising and harassing Kashmiris.

The CM, however, declined to comment on Budget saying he would speak on the matter only inside the House.

On Congress demand for the formation of a coordination committee, Abdullah said the issue should be taken up with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Reacting to US president Donald Trump’s decision to lower US tariffs on Indian exports, Abdullah said, “Increased tariffs on Indian exports to US were costing dearly to us. Our exporters were facing a tough time and some of them were thinking of winding up their businesses. The US president was not happy with India for buying oil from Russia.”

He further said, “Though no formal statement over reduction of US tariffs has come from the Government of India but US has announced that India has stopped buying oil from Russia.”

Now, will buying oil from the US cause a hike in rates of petrol and diesel here remains to be seen and we have to wait for it but lowering tariffs is a good step for our exporters, he added.