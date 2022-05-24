Haryana: 3 held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded 80 lakh in ransom. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 24, 2022 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded 80 lakh in ransom.

Three of the four kidnappers have been arrested, while two of them also sustained bullet injuries.

According to Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan, Neeraj Saini, owner of a grocery shop and resident of Saini Colony in Panipat, was on May 21 kidnapped by at least four persons when he was on his way back home.

The SP said that after the registration of an FIR, the investigation was handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the district police. In the meantime, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family and demanded 80 lakh for his release.

The investigators came to know that the victim was held hostage in some fields and following a tip-off, a police team reached the spot on Monday morning, he added.

After noticing the police, the accused started firing and tried to flee from the spot. Two kidnappers were shot in legs in retaliatory fire and the victim was rescued.

The accused have been identified as Saurabh, Neeraj, Ankur and Parveen of Muzaffarnagar. Saurabh and Neeraj have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak.

Ankur is at large, the police said.

