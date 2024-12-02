Haryana: 44 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle

The Haryana government effected a major administrative shake-up on late on Sunday by shuffling 44 IAS officers, including administrative secretaries of several departments. The Haryana government effected a major administrative shake-up on late on Sunday by shuffling 44 IAS officers, including administrative secretaries of several departments.

A 1990-batch IAS officer, Sumita Misra, was posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments. ACS, health, Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional charge of medical education and research and Ayush.

ACS, finance, Anurag Rastogi was formally given the additional charge of financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management. ACS, environment, forests and wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan was given the additional charge of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

ACS, printing and stationery, Ashok Khemka was posted as ACS, transport, while ACS, school education, Vineet Garg was posted as ACS, higher education, and chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

ACS, energy, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given the additional charge of ACS, town and country planning. ACS, irrigation and public works, Anurag Aggarwal was given the additional charge of adviser, Haryana Sarswati Heritage Board.

Resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, D Suresh was given the additional charge of principal secretary, industries and commerce.

Chief administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, Shyamal Misra, was given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Gurugram, and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authorities and principal secretary, civil aviation.

Principal secretary, fisheries, Rajeev Ranjan was given the additional charge of labour, while commissioner and secretary, archives, Vijay Dahiya was posted as commissioner and secretary, printing and stationery and animal husbandry.

Managing director, HPGCL, Mohammad Shayin was posted as commissioner and secretary, public health. He will continue to hold the charges of commissioner and secretary, Housing for All. Commissioner and secretary, development and panchayats, Amit Aggarwal was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, public relations and foreign cooperation. Director general social welfare, empowerment, welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), Ashima Brar was posted as excise and taxation commissioner and managing director, HVPN. Ashok Meena was posted as MD, UHBVN and HPGCL, while Prashant Panwar was posted as director, SEWA.

CG Rajinikanthan was posted as transport commissioner, relieving Yashendra Singh who was posted as director, medical education and research.

MD, DHBVN, PC Meena was posted as divisional commissioner, Ambala, while A Sreenivas was posted as divisional commissioner, Hisar, and managing director, DHBVN.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma was posted as director, sports, ayush and foreign cooperation departments. Anshaj Singh was posted as divisional commissioner, Rohtak.

Director, industries and commerce, Yash Garg was given the additional charge of commissioner, food and drugs administration and managing director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Special Secretary, finance, Pankaj was posted as director, urban local bodies and director, supplies and disposal.

Registrar, co-operative societies, Rajesh Jogpal was given the additional charge of director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, relieving Mukul Kumar, who was given the additional charge of managing director, HAFED. Narhari Banger was posted as adviser, civil aviation.