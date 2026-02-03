Haryana approves policy for setting up nursing homes in residential plots

In a step aimed at strengthening neighbourhood-level healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana Council of Ministers on Monday approved a policy for setting up nursing homes in licensed residential plotted colonies across the state. Maximum four nursing homes will be allowed in a sector and the minimum plot size for hyper and high potential zones has been fixed at 350 square yards, while for medium and low potential zones it will be 250 square yards.

The policy seeks to bridge existing healthcare gaps in emerging residential areas and ensure that residents have access to essential medical services within their vicinity, an official spokesperson said.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, decided that permission for establishing nursing homes will be granted on residential plots of licensed colonies throughout the state, subject to payment of requisite conversion charges. Such permission will be allowed only on residential plots owned by qualified doctors (allopathic/AYUSH) who possess a valid registration number with the Medical Council or AYUSH Council, are presently practicing, and are registered with the local branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). An affidavit to this effect will be mandatory along with the application.

Area and access norms

Maximum four nursing homes will be allowed in a sector and the minimum plot size for hyper and high potential zones has been fixed at 350 square yards, while for medium and low potential zones it will be 250 square yards. Such sites will be permitted only on service roads along sector or master roads, and permission will be granted exclusively on residential plots of licensed plotted colonies where all internal services have been laid and completion or part-completion certificates have been issued. Only one site will be allowed on service roads abutting or along sector-dividing roads, with a maximum of four such sites permitted in a sector.

Applicable fee and charges

The prescribed fees for owners of residential plots based on the potential zone of the property include for hyper zone ₹10,000 per sq. yard, high zone ₹8,000 per sq yard, medium zone ₹6,000 per sq yard, and low zone ₹4,000 per sq yard. No other fees, including external development charges (EDC), will be applicable, the spokesperson said.