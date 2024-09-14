Haryana assembly elections: Poll debate in Kalka revolves around need of change

The candidates from Kalka assembly constituency are suggesting the need for change and new leadership by highlighting the failures of their opponents. The Haryana assembly elections are slated to be held on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8. (HT File)

Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary is fighting to retain his seat while BJP’s pick Shakti Rani Sharma is aiming to reclaim the assembly constituency for the party.

“People are fed up of 10 years of misrule of BJP as it has worked towards oppressing all segments and now people want change. The change is clear that BJP is on its way out and Congress will form the government,” said Pradeep Chaudhary who is also fighting anti-incumbency.

Confident of Congress forming the government in Haryana, Chaudhary is once again promising development of the area blaming the BJP government of discrimination.

“Kalka assembly constituency is grappling with many serious problems like unemployment, inflation, drinking water and increasing drug addiction. These issues will be resolved on priority once the Congress comes to power,” assured Chaudhary.

Voters seek change: BJP

“There had been no development in the area and voters want change,” said Shakti Rani Sharma.

Pinpointing complete failure of Chaudhary as MLA of the area, Shakti Rani said, “The biggest problem in this assembly constituency is the traffic jam in the Pinjore market. People often remain stuck for hours. Nothing has been done at the ground level to get rid of the jam.”

“No one has paid attention to the poor condition of the road from the highway to Kalka. Due to potholes many accidents are taking place everyday.”