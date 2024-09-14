Haryana assembly polls: BJP-Cong trade barbs over development works in Panchkula

With the elections campaigning picking up pace ahead of Haryana assembly polls, war of words has begun between arch rivals Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress with development issues taking a centre stage in Panchkula assembly constituency. Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta addressing the media on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

BJP has fielded Gian Chand Gupta and Congress has picked Chander Mohan. While Gupta is aiming for hat-trick, Chander Mohan is looking for survival.

Confident of his win, third time in a row, Gupta this time too is seeking votes on development. To apprise the people of BJP’s policies and development projects the party will organise Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on Sunday.

“The Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan will start at 8 am on Sunday and will continue till 7 pm. Around 5,000 party workers will reach out to the residents with our policies. We will go to every street, every village and city and will connect people with BJP,” said incumbent MLA Gupta.

“The failure of Congress and AAP to form an alliance will definitely harm Congress,” said Gupta. Targeting Congress candidate Chander Mohan, Gupta said, “Congress candidate was missing for 5 years and now has suddenly appeared, such people cannot bring any development.”

“Aam Aadmi Party has no public support in Haryana. The people of Haryana have already rejected the party. The voters are not going to fall for their false announcements,” said Gupta.

BJP failed to deliver promises: Chander Mohan

Congress candidate Chander Mohan Bishnoi is also seeking votes on promise of development. “I will take Panchkula to the heights of development and we will make Panchkula the Paris of Haryana,” said Chander Mohan.

Highlighting the failures of BJP government, he said, “The people of Haryana state are unhappy with the decisions of the dictatorial BJP government. Inflation has broken the back of the people.”

“The people of the state have made up their mind to eradicate the BJP from the state. In this election, the BJP will be wiped out from Haryana state,” said Chander Mohan.

He added “The claims of development worth ₹5,000 crores in Panchkula by the BJP MLA is a clear lie and people are yearning for basic facilities. Drugs are being sold in every village and street. Illegal mining is not hidden from anyone.”