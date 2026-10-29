Haryana beekeepers brought under CM horticulture insurance scheme

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Wednesday that the Haryana government has included beekeeping under the chief minister’s horticulture insurance scheme.

Responding to a question about paddy procurement, the agriculture minister stated that every grain of paddy from farmers will be purchased. (HT File)

“This will provide financial security to beekeeping farmers and entrepreneurs in case of losses due to natural disasters and other causes, and it will promote the beekeeping business. I appeal to beekeepers to take maximum advantage of the government’s schemes,” he said.

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Rana was speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee in Kaithal.

He said that beekeeping farmers often suffered losses due to the lack of a minimum support price (MSP), but chief minister Nayab Singh Saini takes farmers’ problems seriously and the government is striving to protect them from any losses.

He said that farmers, in addition to farming, also engage in occupations such as animal husbandry, horticulture, and, fisheries.

“To promote beekeeping and provide relief to farmers from financial losses, the government has included this sector in its scope and has made provisions for compensation through the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’. This will provide financial assistance to beekeepers and encourage them to pursue this profession,” Rana said.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question about paddy procurement, the agriculture minister stated that every grain of paddy from farmers will be purchased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question about paddy procurement, the agriculture minister stated that every grain of paddy from farmers will be purchased. {{/usCountry}}

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“Farmers will not face any difficulties due to the high production. An online portal has been opened to address this issue, and farmers will soon receive relief,” the minister said, adding that the lifting of purchased paddy in the markets is being expedited so that farmers do not face difficulties selling their produce.

In Karnal, he said that buying of paddy coming from Uttar Pradesh is being monitored, and action is being taken against such individuals.

During the meeting, the minister resolved nine of the 12 complaints on the spot and assigned the remaining three for re-investigation.