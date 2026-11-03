Haryana: Birla calls for respect, collective efforts to strengthen democracy

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday said differences of opinion were natural in a democracy and dissent must be respected as it provides direction, vision and inspiration for progress. He stressed that despite political differences, elected representatives must work collectively to take the country and states forward.

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla with Haryana speaker Harvinder Kalyan, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the inaugural session of "Janpratanidhi Sammelan' in Inderdhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/ HT)

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Addressing the inaugural session of the “Janpratinidhi Sammelan”, organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha under ‘Samvidhan Pakhwada’ at Indradhanush Auditorium, Birla said the Constitution was not merely a framework for governance but the soul of India, guaranteeing equality, justice, fraternity and individual freedoms.

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He highlighted Haryana’s contribution to the nation through its soldiers, farmers, sportspersons and entrepreneurs, and praised the state’s 60-year development journey. He also underlined the distinct roles of the legislature, executive and judiciary, calling for healthy debates, dialogue and strong democratic traditions. He urged public representatives, including former legislators, to continue working towards improving the lives and socio-economic conditions of the last person in society.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called for increasing the number of assembly seats to ensure wider public representation and participation. He said political differences must not overshadow the shared goal of Haryana’s development. He urged public representatives to uphold constitutional values, maintain the dignity of the House and ensure accountability through meaningful debates and dialogue.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Haryana’s 60-year journey, Saini stressed the need to take constitutional awareness to villages and educational institutions through youth parliaments and discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Haryana’s 60-year journey, Saini stressed the need to take constitutional awareness to villages and educational institutions through youth parliaments and discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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While addressing the session, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said that the constitution of India is not merely a legal document but a living covenant between the people of India and the state, founded on the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

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Hooda raises alarm over 80-plus criminal gangs, state debt and unemployment

During the inaugural session, leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda flagged concerns over the state’s law and order situation, financial health and unemployment.

Hooda said a sense of insecurity prevailed in Haryana, with more than 80 criminal gangs allegedly operating in the state. Referring to the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2025 report, he said Haryana had been ranked 14th overall and 15th on the debt index parameter. He also expressed concern over the state’s high unemployment rate, stressing the need for introspection.

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Emphasising the responsibilities of elected representatives, Hooda said they must fulfil three key duties: listen to people, respond to their concerns and remain accountable.

Deputy speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Krishan Middha, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda, along with other ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and former ministers, were present on the occasion.