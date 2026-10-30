Haryana is set to witness three ‘padyatras’ by national leaders as part of the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) campaign.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with energy minister Anil Vij at Gandhi Ground — venue of Amit Shah’s November 5 rally — in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The party aims to serve this as a counter to the INDIA bloc and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, pointing out allegations of ‘vote chori’ during the recent elections in many states.

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As part of the campaign, BJP national president Nitin Nabin will participate in a foot march in Rohtak,the home turf of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on November 1. The programme, coinciding with Haryana Day, will also be attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta.

On the same day former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lead a march in Faridabad with three-time BJP MP Krishan Pal Gurjar and MLAs.

Later on November 5, Union home minister Amit Shah will walk the talk over the issue in Karnal, bringing an end to the campaign in Haryana which is underway from October 22 to November 5.

Union power minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar represents the Karnal seat in Parliament. It is the only seat in Haryana where all nine assembly constituencies are held by BJP MLAs.

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{{^usCountry}} On the same day, Shah will inaugurate the 1857 war memorial in Ambala Cantonment and address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan. The party is pushing for large crowds at the rally in the home town of Haryana energy minister Anil Vij. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the same day, Shah will inaugurate the 1857 war memorial in Ambala Cantonment and address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan. The party is pushing for large crowds at the rally in the home town of Haryana energy minister Anil Vij. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the chief minister inspected the Gandhi ground in Ambala Cantonment, the venue of the public meeting of Union home minister Amit Shah on November 5.

CM took stock of the preparations being made and gave necessary instructions in the presence of energy minister Anil Vij, chief secretary Anurag Rastog, deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta and others.

On Thursday, BJP president Dr Archana Gupta arrived in Karnal to inspect the preparations for the march, which will be held from Sector 12 and conclude at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

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She also held a video conference meeting with party legislators from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari and other districts to review preparations and issue directions for coordination and mobilisation of party workers

At the district BJP office, she held a detailed review meeting with district president Praveen Lathar, MLA Jagmohan Anand and mayor Renu Bala Gupta. The meeting covered the march route, public outreach efforts, the assignment of responsibilities to party workers, and other necessary arrangements.

Gupta said, “The strength of a democracy lies in the trust and active participation of its citizens. It is the duty of political parties to present facts to the public and foster confidence in democratic processes.”

She alleged that the Congress and certain other opposition parties were attempting to cast baseless doubts on the electoral process and constitutional institutions for political gain.

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