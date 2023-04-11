Pollution in Yamuna catchment: Haryana chief secy directs joint committee to monitor industrial discharge

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal chaired a meeting to discuss pollution in Yamuna river catchment on Monday and directed the pollution control board to prepare a detailed report regarding the nature of effluents or industrial discharge at various industrial units in order to treat waste as per the nature of effluent discharge. A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River, at Kalindi Kunj New Delhi, India, on November 25, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

The chief secretary also directed to constitute a joint committee comprising officers of pollution control board, urban local bodies, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and public health engineering department to monitor industrial discharge.

Kaushal directed the officers to ensure upgrading sewage treatment plants (STP), effluent treatment plants (ETP) and common effluent treatment plants for the industrial discharge.

The authorities were also directed to prepare a road map to tackle the issues related to river-based pollution and that before permitting any setup to operate its nature of effluent discharge should be clearly mentioned in the project report so that the appropriate treatment plant can be installed.

The meeting also reviewed the status of village STPs in Yamuna catchment. Work in 118 villages has been completed, while in 130 villages it is underway. Installation of four STPs located at Peer Bodhi in Rohtak is in an advanced stage of completion.