Haryana CM Khattar launches new e-Bhoomi portal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a new e-Bhoomi portal that promises to further ease the process of purchasing land for the development of government projects with the consent of landowners.

(HT File Photo)

The government aims at purchasing land in a transparent manner with the consent of the landowners, said Khattar, addressing a press conference here.

He said the offer of land on the new portal would be valid for six months. Farmers can offer their land independently or through listed aggregators. A minimum offer of 10 acres has been made mandatory for voluntary offers made by aggregators.

In yet another step towards resolving land acquisition issues of year 2011 for the expansion of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar, Khattar inaugurated the ‘No-Litigation Policy-2023 portal’.

This is set to address land-related issues in the villages of Kasan, Kukrola and Sahrawan, situated in the Manesar Tehsil of Gurugram district. The primary objective of this policy is to extend benefits to landowners whose names are recorded in the revenue estate of villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sahrawan in Manesar tehsil of Gurugram district as of the date of the awards declared in award no. 1, 2, and 3 on August 16, 2022.

The chief minister also launched the HMJIS portal in place of the already launched e-Ravana portal to stop illegal mining in the state. There will be more transparency in this new version and there will be a ban on mining-related complaints, he said.

OBC certificate service via PPP launched

The chief minister said the government will issue OBC (Other Backward Classes) certificate through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system. Now, citizens can download their OBC certificates online by accessing the Citizen Saral Portal. If their eligibility is confirmed based on the data available in the OBC category within the PPP, the certificates can be obtained.

He said that 397 schemes and services are currently linked to the PPP.

‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana Portal’

Khattar also unveiled the portal for the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, an initiative aimed at ensuring that every economically weaker section has a roof over their heads. With the launch of this portal, the benefits of this scheme will be readily accessible to those in need, in a transparent and expedited manner, he said.

He said that under this scheme, flats would be built in Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat and Faridabad, while other cities would offer both plot and flat options. The scheme would be implemented by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, ensuring the provision of essential amenities in the housing colonies.

Relief for farmers who have resown paddy

Khattar announced that the state government will give ₹7,000 per acre compensation to farmers who had to transplant paddy again due to heavy rains and floods in July. He said the government has launched e-Kshatipoorti portal to deal with issues such as loss of property, livestock or human loss due to rains, floods and riots.

