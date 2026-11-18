Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched “Mati Vandan Abhiyan” and “Namo Morni Mission”, a move aimed at developing the Morni region in Panchkula district into an ideal block for organic and natural farming.

Saini said that under the national mission on natural farming, community resource persons currently receive an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month. (HT File)

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Under this initiative the entire Morni block would be developed as an “organic block” and in the next three years, about 5,600- acre land will be brought under this initiative, including 3,360-acre for agriculture and 2,240- acre for horticulture.

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Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a two-day state-level Natural/Organic Farming Farmers’ Fair at the government polytechnic college in Morni and announcing the Namo Morni Mission, the CM said the initiative aims to transform Morni into an ideal block for organic and natural farming by 2029, similar to Sikkim.

Saini said that under the national mission on natural farming, community resource persons currently receive an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month. The state government will provide an additional ₹5,000 per month to those working in Morni block, bringing their total monthly honorarium to ₹10,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini further announced that wheat and vegetable seeds, organic manure, and vegetable seedlings would be distributed free of cost to farmers at the ongoing Kisan Mela in Morni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini further announced that wheat and vegetable seeds, organic manure, and vegetable seedlings would be distributed free of cost to farmers at the ongoing Kisan Mela in Morni. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the mission, efforts will be made to provide facilities to farmers on a per-bigha basis, considering their landholdings. A live demonstration unit of organic farming will be established in the forest department’s Vatika, providing an opportunity for farmers as well as students from schools and colleges to learn about organic and natural farming practices.

Modern labs for soil testing to be established

Four modern laboratories dedicated to soil testing, bio-analysis, nutritional assessment, and pesticide residue testing will be established. These facilities will also strengthen the implementation of the soil health card scheme.

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Saini announced that a dedicated helpline, 01733-297010, would be established to address all concerns of Morni farmers through a single platform. A joint office of the departments of agriculture, horticulture, and soil and water conservation will also be set up in Morni.

Experts will provide training to farmers and make organic fertilisers, seeds, and bio-inputs available to them. The chief minister emphasised that the responsibilities of officials from these departments would be clearly defined and they would remain stationed in Morni to ensure effective service delivery.

Considering Morni’s hilly and difficult terrain, the government has also decided to provide a 75% subsidy on small agricultural implements to facilitate farming activities and provide relief to local farmers.

The CM further announced that Morni would have its own agricultural produce, its own brand, and its own local marketplace (mandi). Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) will serve as the nodal agency for procuring organic and naturally grown products, which will be marketed under the brand name “Morni Organic Fresh”. An app will also be developed to facilitate online sales, while the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) will establish a dedicated organic mandi in Morni itself.

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Saini said that farmers in Morni would no longer be limited to growing crops but would also build their own brands. Instead of travelling to mandis to sell their produce, farmers would have markets at their doorsteps.

He said that Morni would emerge as a frontrunner in the journey towards natural and organic farming. Just as Sikkim showed the way to the entire country, Morni was poised to become a model block for natural and organic farming.

Fire tender in CM’s convoy plunges into 50-ft gorge, 2 hurt

A fire brigade vehicle part of the CM’s convoy plunged into a nearly 50-foot-deep gorge near Morni, leaving two fire department personnel injured. The accident took place around 5pm at a sharp turn shortly before Thapli Nature Camp, while the convoy was returning to Panchkula.

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The vehicle reportedly overturned and hit trees and rocks as it rolled down the gorge, leaving it damaged. Other vehicles in the convoy stopped and their occupants rushed to the spot to rescue the injured personnel.

The CM’s vehicle was at the front, while the fire tender was among the vehicles at the rear.According to the available details, the fire tender was carrying water. While negotiating a sharp turn on a downhill stretch, the water shifted under pressure, causing the vehicle to become unstable and the driver to lose control.

Mohit, a firefighter driving the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. Another firefighter, Lekhraj, who was seated beside him, suffered serious facial injuries, including injuries below the ear, and a fracture in his arm. He was initially taken to the local hospital and later admitted to a private hospital in Sector 22. His condition was reported as stable.

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Police said no FIR had been registered in the matter so far. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, including whether there was any negligence on the driver’s part.