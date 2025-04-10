Menu Explore
Haryana CM meets Dubai based company head

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Dubai-based Sharaf Group of Companies is set to launch its third major project in Haryana’s logistics and retail sectors.

Founder of Sharaf Group of Companies and chairman of UAE India Business Council Major General (retd) Sharafuddin Sharaf met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sourced)
A Haryana government spokesperson said that founder of Sharaf Group of Companies and chairman of UAE India Business Council Major General (retd) Sharafuddin Sharaf on Wednesday met chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and expressed keen interest in further expanding the company’s presence in Haryana.

The spokesperson said the Sharaf Group’s third project will be established in Rewari. During the meeting, Major General (retd) Sharaf also invited the chief minister for the inauguration of a new project in village Dhirpur of Kurukshetra.

Headquartered in Dubai, the Sharaf Group operates across various sectors including shipping, logistics, supply chain management, information technology, retail, and travel and tourism in the Middle East, Africa, and the sub-continent. Hind Terminals Private Limited (HTPL), an Indian subsidiary, focuses on providing solutions for establishing and operating multi-modal agro logistics parks, rail-road transportation, third-party logistics, inland container depots, and the preservation of fresh produce as part of the cold chain.

