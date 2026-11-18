Amid the ongoing tussle between the INDIA bloc and the BJP over the Election Commission and Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Haryana Congress will organise a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Panchkula on November 26, on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh along with other leaders during a meeting at Jat Bhawan in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh, all MPs, MLAs, district and block office-bearers and all party workers from across the state will participate in the march.

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Sharing details after a state-level meeting at Jat Bhawan in Karnal, attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Jitender Baghel, Dutt said that after paying floral tributes to the makers of the Constitution, attendees will collectively read the Preamble and pledge to uphold its fundamental values.

He said the meeting primarily focused on the effective implementation in Haryana of the nationwide programmes outlined by the AICC, centred around three important objectives — “protection of the Constitution, safeguarding every citizen’s right to vote, and strengthening the Congress organisation down to the booth level”.

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{{^usCountry}} “The progress of the ongoing ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ chaupal abhiyan in the state was also reviewed, and clear directions were issued regarding preparations for upcoming programmes and organisational responsibilities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The progress of the ongoing ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ chaupal abhiyan in the state was also reviewed, and clear directions were issued regarding preparations for upcoming programmes and organisational responsibilities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress leader said effective implementation of the AICC’s nationwide ‘Vote Rakshak Abhiyan’ in Haryana down to the booth level will be ensured to identify voters whose names have been deleted from electoral rolls, verify the actual circumstances surrounding their deletion and ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of their right to vote.

“From November 22 to 30, ‘vote rakshaks’ will personally contact voters whose names have been deleted from electoral rolls in their respective booths, verify the relevant facts and upload the information on the designated portal, www.iamvoterakshak.in,” Dutt said. It was also decided that the next phase of the ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ chaupals will be organised across villages throughout Haryana from November 29 to December 15.

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Selja’s name in Sonia’s book appreciable: Rao

When asked about the reference of Sirsa MP and former minister Kumari Selja in the newly-launched book of former Congress national president Sonia Gandhi ‘Belonging – A Journey of Love’, Rao said, “Our leader’s book is a reflection of her life starting from her birth in a foreign country to embracing Indian cultures and then strengthening the party as the longest serving president. In the book, she mentioned her relations with several leaders including our Haryana leader Kumari Selja. It is worth appreciating and we are glad to read it.”