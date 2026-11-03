Haryana Congress to launch ‘save vote, save democracy’ drive from November 3

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh on Monday announced to launch “save vote –save democracy chaupal’, a three-week long statewide campaign from November 3.

As part of this initiative, “chaupals” will be organised across villages throughout Haryana to establish direct interaction with citizens, youth, women, farmers, labourers and various sections of society. (HT File)

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The campaign will be formally launched on November 3 from Ladwa, the assembly constituency being represented by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and conclude on November 25.

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“The primary objective of this campaign is to sensitise the common people about their constitutional right to vote, strengthen public participation in ensuring the fairness and transparency of electoral rolls, and establish a robust organisational and mass-movement mechanism to safeguard the vote of every eligible voter,” Dutt and Singh said addressing a news conference here.

As part of this campaign, “chaupals” will be organised across villages throughout Haryana to establish direct interaction with citizens, youth, women, farmers, labourers and various sections of society.

The Congress leaders said that numerous activities will be undertaken during the campaign, including electoral roll verification by the Congress’ booth level agents (BLAs) and workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The party will constitute dedicated teams at every polling booth, with clearly defined responsibilities for party workers to safeguard the voting rights of citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party will constitute dedicated teams at every polling booth, with clearly defined responsibilities for party workers to safeguard the voting rights of citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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“Complaints and relevant documents will be collected from citizens affected by deletion of names from electoral rolls, non-inclusion of eligible voters or other irregularities. Assistance will also be provided in initiating appropriate action in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures,” Dutt said.

The HPCC president said review meetings will be held at district and block levels to ensure coordination among workers and establish clear accountability and responsibilities right down to the booth level.

Both the leaders called upon all senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, district and Block Congress Committee presidents, office-bearers of frontal organisations, departments and cells, and every Congress worker across Haryana to consider this campaign their personal responsibility and a collective commitment, and work towards its success with full energy, unity and dedication.

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“This is not merely a campaign of a political party, but a struggle to protect the democratic rights of every citizen, uphold the dignity of the Constitution and safeguard the future of the nation,” Dutt and Singh said.