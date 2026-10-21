Chandigarh, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal on Wednesday paid tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Haryana DGP pays tributes to fallen personnel on Police Commemoration Day

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On the occasion, the Director General of Police paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs' Memorial during the state-level ceremony at Panchkula Police Lines.

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Senior police officers and other police personnel also paid their respects to the martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said that commemoration day is an occasion to express gratitude to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country's internal security, maintain law and order, and protect citizens.

Expressing his respect for the families of the martyrs, he said that it is the responsibility of the police department to ensure that the families of martyrs receive support, respect and a sense of security.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP said that since the formation of Haryana in 1966, 88 police personnel of the state have laid down their lives while performing their duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said that since the formation of Haryana in 1966, 88 police personnel of the state have laid down their lives while performing their duties. {{/usCountry}}

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The provision of an additional ₹658 crore for police infrastructure and modernisation, approval of 204 new posts for the Haryana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to tackle cybercrime, formation of the Anti-Terrorist Squad , and fresh recruitment in the police force are important initiatives aimed at further strengthening the state's security apparatus.

He further said that the department plans to recruit approximately 15,000 personnel by March 2027 to fill vacancies in the police force, followed by around 13,000 recruitments between 2028 and 2030.

The DGP stated that overall crime in Haryana declined by 9.35 per cent during January to September 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year.

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The DGP said that Haryana Police and the Special Task Force are continuously taking action against gangsters operating from abroad and their networks.

Since 2019, a total of 28 gangsters have been deported or extradited from foreign countries, while 14 others remain in custody abroad and legal proceedings are underway.

Through the 'Abhedya' app, efforts are being made to protect citizens from suspicious calls originating from international and virtual numbers, including threats, extortion attempts and fraud, he said.

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