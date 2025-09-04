Haryana: Espionage case: Hisar court rejects bail plea of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

A Hisar court on Wednesday dismissed the default bail plea of Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on May 16 in an espionage case, while also restraining the media from publishing the chargesheet. Jyoti Malhotra would be produced in the court again on September 10. (HT File)

Judicial magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar delivered the verdict on Jyoti’s bail and three applications filed by the police.

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, said the grounds for dismissal would be clear after reviewing the order. “I will file a repeal in court,” he added.

The police had sought to withhold certain portions of the chargesheet, citing sensitive information including Jyoti’s alleged chats and videos exchanged with Pakistani operatives. The court accepted two applications—allowing submission of an amended chargesheet and restricting media from publishing it—but rejected the plea to stop media briefings.

Mukesh argued that a complete challan was not filed within the stipulated 90-day period and withholding documents hampered his ability to defend the case. He said Jyoti would be produced in court again on September 10, when she would receive the amended chargesheet.

Police have accused Jyoti of passing secret information to Pakistani handlers. Investigators claim her mobile phone records show extensive communication with ISI operatives, including officials at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.