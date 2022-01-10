Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Farmer ends life after shooting 7-year-old son dead in Bhiwani
chandigarh news

Haryana: Farmer ends life after shooting 7-year-old son dead in Bhiwani

Ravinder Kumar, investigating officer from Behal police station, said the man shot his son dead before killing himself with the same revolver
It appears from the family’s statement said the man was mentally upset for the past four to five years, says Ravinder Kumar, investigating officer from Behal police station. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 05:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A 35-year-old farmer committed suicide after allegedly shooting his seven-year-old son dead in Bhiwani’s Hariyawas village on Sunday, police said.

Ravinder Kumar, investigating officer from Behal police station, said the man shot his son dead before killing himself with the same revolver.

“After the incident, they were rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The reason behind the gruesome incident could not be ascertained. Prima facie, it appears from the family’s statement said the man was mentally upset for the past four to five years. He was a farmer by profession. We are finding out more information related to the incident,” Ravinder added.

