With the aim of intensifying the ongoing stir against the Nayab Singh Saini government over sugarcane prices, farmer leaders from various factions joined hands to form Haryana Sanjha Sangharsh Morcha on Monday.

The farmers have so far decided to stage protests at 14 sugar mills across the state, planning also to stop harvesting and lock the mills. (HT File) more less

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This is the first time since the 2020-21 agitation against the farm laws that farmer leaders from different ideologies met jointly at Neem Sahib Gurudwara, Kaithal to decide on a possible unity.

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At the meeting attended by senior farmer leaders Gurnam Singh Charuni and Ratan Mann from the Tikait group as well as their aides, the gathering decided to fight the ongoing movement demanding the sugarcane price of ₹600 per quintal.

The meeting unanimously decided that the state’s farmer organisations would collectively participate in all programs of the ongoing movements at sugar mills, the agriculture minister’s residence and other places.

Charuni said that at the meeting which was also attended by representatives of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Sanyukt Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (SKMM), it was decided that all organizations would extend their full support to the movement to close all sugar mills in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was also decided in the meeting that all farmer organisations from Haryana would actively participate in the protest outside the CM’s residence on December 2,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was also decided in the meeting that all farmer organisations from Haryana would actively participate in the protest outside the CM’s residence on December 2,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, Mann said that in the future, all struggles and movements related to farmers’ interests will be fought with complete solidarity under the banner of the Haryana Sanjha Sangharsh Morcha.

He said that unity among farmer organisations is the need of the hour to strongly raise farmers’ issues and demands.

“Despite the existence of separate organisations, farmers’ interests are paramount. Now, the farmers’ struggle will be fought with mutual solidarity and collective strength as we showed during the 2020 agitation on Delhi borders,” Mann said.

In the past few weeks, farmers have escalated their agitation in various parts of the state threatening to disrupt operations at cooperative and private mills, days after the government announced a hike of ₹15 for the season taking the state advised price (SAP) to ₹430 per quintal.

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The farmers have so far decided to stage protests at 14 sugar mills across the state, planning also to stop harvesting and lock the mills.

A group of farmers from the Tikait group led by district president Subhash Gujjar, has staged a permanent sit-in outside the residence of agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in Radaur town of Yamunanagar.