Haryana farmers elated as premium basmati rates cross 5k/quintal in mandis

Farmers growing premium basmati paddy varieties in Haryana have reasons to cheer, with prices of the long-grained aromatic varieties crossing ₹5,000 per quintal in several grain markets, offering better returns to growers amid the ongoing harvesting season.

Higher prices have raised farmers’ expectations of improved returns from premium aromatic paddy varieties. (HT File)

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According to the reports from various mandis of the state the prices of premium basmati varieties like Pusa 1121 , Pusa 1718 and Moochal reached to around ₹5,500 per quintal as Pusa 1121 fetched a maximum price of ₹5,471 per quintal in Barwala mandi in Hisar district, while the maximum rate in Bapauli mandi in Panipat district stood at ₹5,391.

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The variety also fetched up to ₹5,050 in Hassanpur mandi in Palwal district and ₹5,201 in Ballabhgarh mandi in Faridabad district.

In Matlauda of Panipat the prices of Pusa 1121 reached ₹5,500 per quintal. Even Pusa 1509 in Beri mandi of Jhajjar got the highest ₹4,511 per quintal. The reports suggest around ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per quintal higher than the routine prices, helping the farmers to earn ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per acre more.

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{{^usCountry}} Basmati yield in Haryana is estimated at 18 to 22 quintals per acre, with farmers fetching prices ranging from ₹4,500 to ₹5,300 per quintal, translating into gross returns of around ₹81,000 to ₹1.6 lakh per acre. Last year, Basmati prices in the state ranged between ₹3,500 and ₹4,600 per quintal. The variation highlights the importance of grain quality, moisture content, variety and local trading conditions in determining the price received by farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basmati yield in Haryana is estimated at 18 to 22 quintals per acre, with farmers fetching prices ranging from ₹4,500 to ₹5,300 per quintal, translating into gross returns of around ₹81,000 to ₹1.6 lakh per acre. Last year, Basmati prices in the state ranged between ₹3,500 and ₹4,600 per quintal. The variation highlights the importance of grain quality, moisture content, variety and local trading conditions in determining the price received by farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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The traders attributed the rise in prices and exports to sudden jumps in India’s basmati export trade due to rise in the price in the international market.

The higher prices have raised farmers’ expectations of improved returns from premium aromatic paddy varieties, which are largely sold in the open market rather than through the government’s minimum support price-based procurement system for common paddy.

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“It is for the first time in my memories when the prices of Moochal variety has reached to ₹5,000 a quintal, I have sold my produce of five acres around ₹4,700 to ₹5,000 per quintal and earned more than ₹1.10 lakh per acre”, said a young farmer Ankush Sansarwal of Yamunanagar’s Radaur.

Pusa 1121 is a premium, long-grain basmati variety prized for its elongation after cooking and its demand in export markets. The variety is among those sought by rice millers and exporters catering to domestic and overseas buyers.

The price difference between the two varieties reflects their distinct market positioning, with quality, grain characteristics, harvesting periods and buyer demand influencing the rates.

Haryana is among India’s major Basmati-producing states, with the Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Fatehabad and Yamunanagar belts accounting for significant cultivation and trading activity. It is for the first time since 2013-14 when the prices of Basmati varieties have reached beyond ₹5,000 per quintal. “Basmati is an export-oriented crop, and changes in international demand, export policy, the availability of competing supplies and the pace of mandi arrivals can affect prices”, said a trader, Rampal.

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According to the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) the basmati farmers in Punjab are receiving around 53% higher prices than last year. Increased Gulf demand amid the Iran-US conflict has supported prices, although exporters continue to face freight and shipping-route risks.