Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi
Haryana: Fire in train injures four passengers in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 29, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Fire broke out in a compartment of a passenger train near the Sampla railway station in Rohtak, inflicting minor burn injuries to at least four persons, on Monday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are stable, according to information.

Smoke billows out after an explosion in a passenger train in Rohtak district on Monday. (PTI)
Smoke billows out after an explosion in a passenger train in Rohtak district on Monday. (PTI)

The train was heading to Delhi from Rohtak when the incident occurred at around 3 pm. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

According to information, an explosion was triggered by a sulphur potash gun kept in a passenger’s bag. The gun went off reportedly due to pressure, resulting in fire. Bomb squads were alerted and the train was eventually cancelled. The passengers were sent via other arrangements.

Officials reportedly found a sack filled with potash guns on the railway tracks near the site. Given the heightened security concerns during festival season, railway authorities have ordered a high-level investigation and are pursuing legal action against unknown suspects.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said, “The forensic team is on the job. Details will be clear after their initial report.”

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
