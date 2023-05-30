Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Pay property tax by July 31 & avail 30% rebate

Haryana: Pay property tax by July 31 & avail 30% rebate

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The Haryana government on Monday announced 30% rebate in the interest amount of property tax if it is deposited by July 31. Earlier, this rebate in interest amount was 10% and the latest 20% hike is expected to provide a big relief to all sections residing in urban areas, an official spokesperson said, adding the government has streamlined the process of paying property tax in Haryana, making it easier than ever before. HTC

The Haryana government on Monday announced 30% rebate in the interest amount of property tax if it is deposited by July 31. (HT File)
The Haryana government on Monday announced 30% rebate in the interest amount of property tax if it is deposited by July 31. (HT File)

Teen, 45-year-old drown in Yamuna

Karnal Two persons, including a teenager, drowned in the Yamuna river, near Sanoli Ghat of Panipat on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Kala, 17, and Ishwar, 45, both residents of Kohand village, Karnal. As per the police, the incident took place when around 60 residents of the village had gone to the Sanoli Ghat to take a dip. Kala, who was one of them, slipped into deep water and started drowning. Ishwar rushed to rescue him but he too drowned in the process. The bodies were later fished out and handed over to family members after post-mortem. HTC

Woman among 3 booked for providing fake visa

Karnal Kaithal police have booked three people for allegedly duping a youth of 12 lakh by providing a fake Germany visa. The accused have been identified as Vedpal, Rajbir and Neha, all residents of Kurana village of Panipat. Ram Chander, a resident of Barsana village of Kaithal, had alleged that the accused had promised to send his son to USA and demanded 12 lakh. But later they said they will send him to Germany and provided him a fake visa of Germany due to which he was deported to India. An FIR has been registered but the accused are yet to be arrested.

