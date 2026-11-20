Under its community outreach initiative ‘Haryana Uday’, the Haryana government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, to establish a cricket bat manufacturing unit aimed at generating employment and livelihood opportunities, particularly for women associated with self-help groups (SHGs).

The initiative is supported by the Pankhuri Gupta Foundation. (HT Photo)

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The MoU was signed at the university in the presence of vice chancellor prof Vijay Kumar and registrar prof Ashok Kumar. The proposed unit is the second-largest corporate social responsibility (CSR) project under the Haryana Uday programme.

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The cricket bats manufactured at the facility will be marketed under ‘Masro’, a made-in-India multisport brand that is also expected to expand into other sports equipment over time. The initiative is supported by the Pankhuri Gupta Foundation.

Pankhuri Gupta, founder of the foundation and an adviser in the chief minister’s office, said the project was aimed at empowering local youth and women through skill development, employment and opportunities in sports manufacturing.

“This is more than a manufacturing unit. It is about giving our youth, work, and the pride of building world-class sports goods in Haryana itself. With Masro, we want to give wings to their dreams,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative builds on a badminton manufacturing unit established as a centre of excellence at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, which has been operational for around nine to 10 months and has received orders from international retailers like Costco and Connex, according to the foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative builds on a badminton manufacturing unit established as a centre of excellence at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, which has been operational for around nine to 10 months and has received orders from international retailers like Costco and Connex, according to the foundation. {{/usCountry}}

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The project also comes at a time when the Union cabinet has approved ₹1,856 crore Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme to strengthen India’s domestic sports goods industry and make it globally competitive.

The proposed manufacturing unit is expected to strengthen local livelihood opportunities while contributing to the development of India’s indigenous sports goods manufacturing sector, she added.