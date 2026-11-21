The Haryana government has directed the state education authorities not to schedule any major examinations before March 1, 2027 in view of the deployment of teachers for the upcoming Census 2027 exercise.

The order highlighted that a majority of these personnel are to be drawn from the pool of primary and middle school teachers, while a significant number of secondary school teachers will also be deployed for the census duty. (HT File) more less

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In an official communication issued by the school education department on November 17, the principal secretary’s office directed the secretary of the Board of School Education Haryana and all district education officers (DEOs) and district elementary education officers (DEEOs) to ensure that no major examinations are to be scheduled before the stipulated date.

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The directive comes against the backdrop of the second phase of Census 2027, involving house-to-house field enumeration, which is scheduled to begin in January 2027 and will be completed by March 1, 2027.

Citing information received from the registrar general and census commissioner, Haryana the department said the Census exercise was underway and, like previous exercises, it would be conducted in two phases. The first phase, involving house-listing and housing census had already been completed in all states and Union territories except Manipur, according to the communication.

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{{^usCountry}} The order highlighted that a majority of these personnel are to be drawn from the pool of primary and middle school teachers, while a significant number of secondary school teachers will also be deployed for census-related duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order highlighted that a majority of these personnel are to be drawn from the pool of primary and middle school teachers, while a significant number of secondary school teachers will also be deployed for census-related duties. {{/usCountry}}

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Considering the involvement of a large number of teachers in the exercise, the education department has asked the concerned authorities to plan the examination schedule accordingly to avoid any disruption.