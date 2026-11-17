The High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) headed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved tenders worth ₹231 crore to procure goods and execute development works, officials said.

“If any agency is found carrying out work below the prescribed quality standards, appropriate action will be taken against it according to the rules,” Saini said. (HT File)

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Seven approved cases worth over ₹76 crore pertained to procurement of goods, while six cases worth over ₹155 crore related to construction works.

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Industries minister Rao Narbir Singh, public health engineering and public works minister Ranbir Gangwa, and women and child development minister Shruti Choudhry were also present at the meeting.

An official spokesperson said that approval was granted for the supply and installation of forensic tools including universal forensic extraction devices with workstations for the Haryana Police. With the procurement of these advanced tools, Haryana will join the leading states in the country in the field of cyber security.

The committee also approved installation of continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations at 10 locations in the NCR region through the pollution control board, along with their operation and maintenance for the next five years.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the meeting also approved the procurement of 1,500 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to be installed at petrol pumps in various districts for identifying vehicles. These cameras will help identify vehicles that do not possess valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Once such vehicles are identified and an alert is generated, they will not be provided fuel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the meeting also approved the procurement of 1,500 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to be installed at petrol pumps in various districts for identifying vehicles. These cameras will help identify vehicles that do not possess valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Once such vehicles are identified and an alert is generated, they will not be provided fuel. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson said that approval was granted for various construction works at the district jail in Sirsa. These include the construction of five men’s barracks, a small barrack, a control room, a women’s barrack, three watchtowers, earth filling work, roads, a tubewell, two main gates, a boundary wall, 50 residential quarters, a rainwater harvesting system and an underground water tank.

The chief minister-led panels also gave nod for the remaining construction work of a homeopathic college with an intake capacity of 100 students and a 25-bed hospital at village Chandpura in Ambala Cantonment through PWD. Tenders were also approved for the construction of a rest house equipped with modern facilities at Brahma sarovar in Kurukshetra and judicial complexes at Tauru in Nuh district.

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The chief minister directed the agencies participating in the tendering process to ensure the highest standards of quality and adhere strictly to the stipulated timelines for the supply of goods and equipment as well as the execution of construction works. He made it clear that no compromise would be tolerated in this regard. He said that the Haryana government has constituted a quality assurance authority to inspect and monitor all types of construction works.

“If any agency is found carrying out work below the prescribed quality standards, appropriate action will be taken against it according to the rules,” Saini said.