Haryana: IT searches flag inflated healthcare claims, fake medicine bills

Blurb: Searches were carried out in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan over suspected tax evasion

Officials said searches were carried out at Park Hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula (HT File)

Income Tax (IT) searches involving Park Group of Hospitals, Plus Distribution Private Limited (PDPL) and associated entities reportedly uncovered suspected inflation of government healthcare claims exceeding ₹3,000 crore, alleged fake medicine billing of over ₹150 crore, inflated medicine purchases and cash transactions linked to property investments, income tax officials said on Monday.

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Officials said search and survey actions were conducted between October 12 and 17 under sections 247 and 253 of the Income Tax Act, 2025. IT investigators seized cash, jewellery and bullion worth approximately ₹17 crore, including ₹8 crore in cash. Searches were carried out in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan over suspected tax evasion and alleged financial irregularities and malpractices.

Officials said searches were carried out at Park Hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula. The premises of a medicine supplier in Gurugram and Panipat were also searched during the operation.

IT officials said patient records were altered after discharge to add expensive medicines, tests and quantities that were not actually provided. Medicines were also billed at many times their purchase cost. Preliminary estimates place the suspected inflation in claims of more than ₹3,000 crore from the 2020–21 fiscal year onwards.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said analysis of records from 11 hospitals identified inflated medicine purchases of about ₹190 crore during 2024–25 and 2025–26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said analysis of records from 11 hospitals identified inflated medicine purchases of about ₹190 crore during 2024–25 and 2025–26. {{/usCountry}}

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“Records were found for patients who had neither been admitted nor treated. Evidence indicated cash returns exceeding ₹6 crore against unsupported construction bills and inflated purchases. There were fake bills of over ₹150 crore from 2020–21 to 2025–26, with corresponding cash stated to have been handed over to promoters,’’ officials said.

Evidence indicated that cash was used for patient referrals, commissions and property investments. A property transaction in Gurugram involved a cash component of about ₹13 crore., the officials added.

Giving details about modus operandi, officials said the operations team of Park Hospitals brought patients covered under government healthcare schemes through doctors, agents and referral payments. Out patients were converted into in-patients and discharge was delayed to increase the treatment period and billing, they said.

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“During treatment, medicines were obtained from the in-hospital PDPL pharmacy against doctor’s indents. These medicines were purchased from the PDPL pharmacy at an agreed upon price. After discharge, nurses and billing staff manipulated patient files under designated doctors and corporate supervision,” IT officials said.

Chairman of Park Hospitals, Ajit Gupta did not respond to calls and text messages for a version.

IT officials said hospitals showed purchase of these medicines at cost plus approximately 20% and bill government schemes at maximum retail price (MRP), 10-1000 times the cost price.