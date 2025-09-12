Haryana: Kaithal court orders SHO be held in custody for an hour

A Kaithal court on Thursday ordered the arrest and custody of an inspector-rank police officer for an hour for not appearing before the bench as prosecution witness (PW) in a murder case. The cop, Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Bara Gudha police station in Sirsa, was earlier posted as SHO Siwan of Kaithal. (Getty Images/Vetta)

As per the order, issued by the court of Mohit Aggarwal, additional sessions judge (ASJ), special court, Kaithal, the cop appeared before the court at 10.30 am after a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued for the day.

“Even earlier, NBW of the said witness was issued to secure his presence. Ultimately, vide order dated August 29, 2025, directions were issued to attach his salary, till further orders, directions were further issued to produce the said witness in custody if he was arrested prior to the date fixed for hearing,” the order read.

The court further said that considering the conduct of this witness and that he did not appear before the court despite issuance of non-bailable warrants earlier and has only appeared after attachment of his salary, directions were issued to the superintendent of police, Kaithal to arrest him and produce him before the court, he is taken into custody.

“As this court is busy in recording evidence in some other cases, PW inspector Rajesh Kumar be kept in custody and be produced before the court at 11.30 am so that his evidence is recorded in this case,” the order said.

The court also maintained that as this was a time bound case as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court according to “Gaurav @ Golu Vs. State of Haryana”, it was to be decided upto June 10, 2025.

However, the court said that due to the then presiding officer, Vivek Yadav, ASJ, Kaithal proceeding on leave, this case was transferred to this court on June 04, 2025 for disposal as per law.