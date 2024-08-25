 Haryana minister Aseem Goel gets notice for poll code violation - Hindustan Times
Haryana minister Aseem Goel gets notice for poll code violation

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 25, 2024 06:56 AM IST

In the notice, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer, Ambala city, said that they have received a complaint from the Election Commission of India (ECI) pertaining to distribution of bags, bearing Goel’s picture, which contained watches and clothes.

Ambala returning officer on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala city assembly seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

Ambala returning officer on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala city assembly seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). (HT Photo)
Ambala returning officer on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala city assembly seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). (HT Photo)

In the notice, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer, Ambala city, said that they have received a complaint from the Election Commission of India (ECI) pertaining to distribution of bags, bearing Goel’s picture, which contained watches and clothes. The returning officer has asked Goel to submit his reply.

Despite repeated phone calls, the minister remained unavailable for comments.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana minister Aseem Goel gets notice for poll code violation
