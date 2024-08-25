Haryana minister Aseem Goel gets notice for poll code violation

Ambala returning officer on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala city assembly seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). Ambala returning officer on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala city assembly seat, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC). (HT Photo)

In the notice, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer, Ambala city, said that they have received a complaint from the Election Commission of India (ECI) pertaining to distribution of bags, bearing Goel’s picture, which contained watches and clothes. The returning officer has asked Goel to submit his reply.

Despite repeated phone calls, the minister remained unavailable for comments.