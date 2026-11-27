In a surprise development, Haryana revenue minister Vipul Goel was on Wednesday night divested of the civil aviation portfolio by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Goel who is also revenue and urban local bodies minister however continues to be so.

Goel told HT that the decision to take away his portfolio was mutually agreed by him and the CM. (HT File) more less

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Saini will now hold the charge of the civil aviation department in addition to his existing ones with immediate effect. Orders to this effect were issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and secretary to the governor, Vijay Kumar Bhavikatti.

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When asked, Goel told HT that the decision to take away his portfolio was mutually agreed by him and the CM. “Since the civil aviation department looks after the state aircrafts – a 10-seater Beechcraft King Air 250 purchased in 2018 for VVIPs luxury travels and an Airbus H145 D3 chopper bought in 2024 – which are used by the CM and governor, it was decided that the CM should keep the civil aviation portfolio in the interest of efficient functioning,’’ Goel said while downplaying the development.

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{{^usCountry}} The shift however has come in the backdrop of a Hindustan Times investigation on July 7 that found Hisar airport handled only 9,559 passengers and recorded 474 aircraft movements between April 2025 and March 2026 despite a nearly ₹1,457-crore investment, according to Airports Authority of India (AAI) data. The figures placed Hisar among the least-utilised commercial airports in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift however has come in the backdrop of a Hindustan Times investigation on July 7 that found Hisar airport handled only 9,559 passengers and recorded 474 aircraft movements between April 2025 and March 2026 despite a nearly ₹1,457-crore investment, according to Airports Authority of India (AAI) data. The figures placed Hisar among the least-utilised commercial airports in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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The statistics highlighted the gap between spending on the airport and its actual use. At present, the airport operates seven arrivals and seven departures a week, connecting Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ayodhya, with Ayodhya accounting for nearly 47% of passenger traffic. A former IAS officer who once handled the civil aviation department told HT that Hisar airport is an expensive showpiece—a marquee project yet to justify its investment. “It is a case of dream selling backed by massive public investment but limited utilisation, a grand vision confronting ground realities,” the officer said.

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The airport did not handle any cargo during 2025–26, and passenger traffic declined by 8.3% during April and May 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Hisar airport faces headwinds from a limited passenger catchment and proximity to Delhi airport, which offers wider connectivity.

The scale of spending is also reflected in the state’s budget allocation. The ₹315-crore capital outlay for the integrated aviation hub accounts for about 63% of the civil aviation department’s ₹495-crore capital allocation for 2026–27.

Responding to the July investigation, Goel had said the numbers reflected the early phase of commercial operations, which began in April 2025. He cited limits on daylight operations, terminal capacity constraints and the lack of instrument approach facilities as factors affecting flights.

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Goel had said the government was working to upgrade navigation and landing systems, expand flight routes and build passenger and cargo infrastructure, while engaging with airlines, maintenance firms and logistics operators to draw aviation-linked businesses to the airport.