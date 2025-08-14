Haryana: ‘No cure for lies’: Saini slams Rahul over voter list allegations

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of irregularities in voter list preparations, saying there was “no cure for lies” and accusing the Congress of having run out of real issues. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Tiranga Yatra in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. (Photo: X)

Speaking to reporters after leading a Tiranga Yatra in Kurukshetra, Saini dismissed the Congress’s repeated claims about faulty electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Congress won 10 seats in Haryana by margins ranging from 100 to 1,000 votes. If the EVMs were faulty, how did they win these seats?” he asked. Cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana were also present.

Saini urged the Congress not to mislead the public and remarked that party leaders should “explain the truth to Rahul Gandhi and get him treated.” He further said that despite campaigning under the banner of the Constitution, the INDIA bloc was rejected by voters, who chose Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. “In Haryana too, BJP has formed the government for the third time in a row,” he added.

According to the CM, Congress’s frustration stems from the BJP’s development work and welfare measures such as Ayushman health cards, toilets in every home, ration distribution, and free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana. “The party ruled for 55 years, but today it cannot digest the BJP’s efforts to uplift the poor,” Saini said.

Prajapati community land rights

Earlier in the day, Saini chaired a state-level programme in Kurukshetra to distribute land entitlement certificates to families from the Prajapati community. The event was held simultaneously in all 22 districts, benefiting around 1,00,000 families across 1,700 villages.

The certificates, issued under the Gram Shamlat Bhumi Niyamwali, 1964, grant the community collective rights to excavate soil, providing legal authority to continue their traditional craft without hindrance. Officials said this will enable artisans to work closer to home, modernise their methods, and enhance product quality to meet market demand.

Saini urged the community to integrate traditional skills with new technology and take advantage of government schemes to boost both income and craftsmanship. The announcement fulfilled a promise he made during the Daksh Prajapati Jayanti celebrations in Bhiwani on July 13.

Khattar takes part in Tiranga Yatra in Yamunanagar

Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday participated in the “Tiranga Yatra” here, along with party workers and students of the Maharshi Dayanand University. He also urged the people to stay away from drugs and make their families drug-free.

Addressing the gathering at MDU, Khattar appraised the students and teachers about the values, cultures and social concerns of importance in life. He called upon the youths to engage in social responsibilities.

Speaking on the National Education Policy-2020, the former Haryana chief minister said that special emphasis has been given on nationalism, practical knowledge and social responsibility in the new education policy. He praised university employees and vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh for taking an initiative to work for a drug -free society.