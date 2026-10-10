Haryana: Nothing can stop India’s youth, says Chirag Paswan amid train cancellations

No restrictions on transport connectivity could stop India’s youth, Union minister Chirag Paswan said on Friday amid cancellation of trains to New Delhi due to the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in the national capital.

Paswan repeatedly extended support to protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna, urging the state government to address their grievances. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“These are the youth of India, nothing can stop them. To those attempting to spread such misconceptions, I ask how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed?” said Paswan, a key NDA ally, after attending the seventh convocation ceremony of NIFTEM-Kundli as the chief guest.

He said India’s youth had the potential to show the world the way, as previous generations had done, and asserted that transport restrictions could not hold them back.

“These are India’s youth; they possess the capacity to show the world the way — just as previous generations have done and so, nothing can hold them back,” he said.

The remarks reflect Paswan’s occasional willingness to take positions independent of the BJP-led NDA, even as his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) remains a key constituent of the ruling alliance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, he had called on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to publicly clarify the Election Commission’s position amid questions over the electoral process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, he had called on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to publicly clarify the Election Commission’s position amid questions over the electoral process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In Bihar, where his party is an ally of the BJP led-state government, Paswan has repeatedly raised the temperature on law-and-order issues that embarrass the dispensation.

He has also repeatedly extended support to protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna, urging the state government to address their grievances.