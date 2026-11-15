Haryana: Over 19 lakh passengers travelled from Ambala division during festive season

During the Diwali and Chhath festivals, atleast 19.5 lakh passengers travelled from stations under the Ambala division to their destinations in different parts of the country.

A total of 189 trips were scheduled for special trains transiting through the division. (HT Photo)

Approximately 5.2 lakh of these passengers were headed toward the eastern states, with the operation of special trains facilitating the travel of about 40,000 additional passengers per day.

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There are 137 railway stations under the division, covering almost 60% area of Punjab and parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Officials said that in anticipation of the surge in passenger traffic, the railways operated special trains for passengers until November 13, with 67 originating from Chandigarh (CDG), Bathinda (BTI), Ambala Cantt (UMB), Sirhind (SIR), and Saharanpur (SRE) stations.

Public relations inspector (PRI) of the Ambala division said extensive arrangements were made for special trains passing through the division.

“A total of 189 trips were scheduled for special trains transiting through the division; 150 of these have been completed, while 39 trips remain. The railway administration has ensured that necessary arrangements are in place at stations during the festive season, prioritising the convenience and safety of passengers above all else,” the PRI said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said efforts have been made to provide enhanced services through smooth management of passenger crowds, continuous monitoring of train operations, and deployment of staff from relevant departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said efforts have been made to provide enhanced services through smooth management of passenger crowds, continuous monitoring of train operations, and deployment of staff from relevant departments. {{/usCountry}}

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