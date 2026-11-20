Amid the ongoing tussle between the farmer unions and the state government over the recent hike in sugarcane prices, over 20 farm bodies have decided to join hands, demanding that the rate be increased to ₹600 per quintal.

The development comes days ahead of the proposed gherao of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2, if the demand is not accepted. (HT File)

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In the past few weeks, farmers have escalated their agitation in various parts of the state threatening to disrupt operations at cooperative and private mills, days after the government announced a hike of ₹15 for the season taking the state advised price (SAP) to ₹430 per quintal.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Haryana unit chief Ratan Mann said he spoke to Mandeep Nathwan of Fatehabad, president of Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti and Amarjeet Mohri of Ambala, chief of BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, an umbrella of different farm unions.

“All have supported the movement and aligned their fronts with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Overall, nearly 20 organisations have joined hands for the sake of farmers. This shows that farmers no longer want to be divided; they now want to be united. Farmers have now understood that if we want a fair price for sugarcane, if we want a fair value for our hard work, we must stand together,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann also appealed to his former colleague and president of BKU Charuni, Gurnam Singh Charuni to join them. The latter is yet to respond to the request. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann also appealed to his former colleague and president of BKU Charuni, Gurnam Singh Charuni to join them. The latter is yet to respond to the request. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes days ahead of the proposed gherao of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2, if the demand is not accepted. The farmers have so far decided to stage protests at 14 sugar mills across the state, planning to stop harvesting and lock the mills.

While rejecting the hike, the farmers claimed that it does not compensate for rising expenditure on fertilisers, pesticides, diesel, machinery and labour.