Haryana: Politicians, officials miss Bhiwani’s teacher’s prayer meet

Political leaders, social activists and administrative officials skipped the prayer meeting held in the memory of a 19-year-old woman teacher, who was found dead near a canal in Singhani village in Bhiwani on August 13. People from nearby villages attended the memory meeting. The woman’s father Sanjay Singh said that they have full faith in the probe of the central bureau of investigation and he hoped that justice will be delivered.

State president of Bairagi community, Shiv Kumar Panwar urged the Haryana government to provide a job to a family member of the woman teacher.

“All the communities extended solidarity with the family of the deceased woman in the hour of grief. People from all sections were present in protest when the woman’s body was found. The government should provide a job to the family as they are struggling with financial issues,” he added.

“I urge the government to release persons who were arrested for joining the dharna seeking justice for my daughter. These people have not spread any misinformation nor have they violated law and order,” he added.

The teacher had gone missing on August 11, and her body was recovered two days later near a canal in Singhani village. Initially, the police registered a case of murder but the probe found she had committed suicide by consuming insecticide.