Haryana polls: AAP’s ambitions to make inroads in Panchkula falter

Aspiring to secure a foothold in Panchkula district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in both Panchkula and Kalka assembly segments, with respective candidates Prem Garg and Om Prakash Gujjar even failing to save their security deposits. The AAP lost ground in Panchkula district after recent departures of key leaders, notably Yogeshwar Sharma, who switched to the BJP. (HT File)

“I accept the verdict with all humility,” said Garg, 71, who managed just 3,329 votes, forming a mere 2.37% of the total vote share. Expressing his disappointment, he attributed the loss to last-minute voter inducements involving money and liquor.

“We had received a good response, but allurement of voters with money and liquor in last few days worked for the rivals,” said Garg, a chartered accountant (CA) who also holds a law degree.

In Kalka, retired police officer Om Prakash Gujjar’s performance was even more disheartening, securing only 858 votes—0.59% of the vote share—in AAP’s first attempt at the constituency.

Sharma was serving as the party’s Haryana state secretary and National Council’s member. In the 2019 assembly elections, he was the party’s nominee from Panchkula, mustering only 0.76% votes.

Before him, Ranjit Uppal, AAP’s former district president, also jumped to the BJP, stripping the party of essential local support and visibility. Uppal was among the main contenders for the AAP ticket from Kalka.

These defections not only demoralised AAP’s base but also highlighted lack of organisational strength in the region. Further compounding the party’s troubles was senior party leaders’ notable absence from the campaign trail, leaving candidates struggling to connect with voters and contributing to the party’s ultimate failure to carve out a niche for itself.