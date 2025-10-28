Edit Profile
    Haryana: Pregnant woman, unborn child die at Jind health centre; family alleges negligence

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 8:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
    Senior medical officer Dr Sanjeev Sharma of the health centre in Julana refuted the claims. (HT File)
    A pregnant woman died at a Jind health center, sparking allegations of negligence. Doctors cited a stroke from high blood pressure as the cause.

    A 30-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died at the community health centre in Julana, Jind district, on Monday, leading her family to allege medical negligence. Doctors, however, said the death was caused by a stroke due to high blood pressure, sparking a dispute over the care provided.

    The deceased, Sweety, a resident of Lajwana Kalan village, was brought to the health centre after complaining of labour pain. Her brother-in-law, Sandeep Kumar, claimed that doctors failed to respond when her condition worsened. “The doctors told us that her blood pressure is high and they are administering an injection. She complained of a headache and then began frothing at the mouth. We called for doctors, but no one attended her. Eventually, she and her unborn baby both died,” he alleged.

    Senior medical officer Dr Sanjeev Sharma of the health centre in Julana has refuted the claims. “Sweety suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure. She had visited a dentist at PGIMS, Rohtak, two weeks earlier and was prescribed medication to control her blood pressure. She arrived at the centre around 11am complaining of labour pain. Our team provided the best possible treatment, but unfortunately, she could not be saved,” Dr Sharma said.

