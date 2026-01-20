Haryana QAA to rate 25 mega projects on new quality scorecard

Chandigarh: The Haryana Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) has completed comprehensive technical audits of 25 major infrastructure projects across the state in two phases, chairman Rajeev Arora announced on Monday. The Haryana Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) has completed comprehensive technical audits of 25 major infrastructure projects across the state in two phases. (HT file photo)

In a move to enforce strict engineering standards, the QAA, a government body mandated to establish quality benchmarks, has introduced a rigorous standard operating procedure (SoP) and scoring system to rate project execution.

“Projects scoring below 75 marks shall be treated as unsatisfactory and unacceptable while those scoring between 75 and 90 marks shall require improvement and corrective action. Projects scoring above 90 marks shall be considered satisfactory and fully compliant,’’ said Arora, a former IAS officer.

He added that the audits focused on design adequacy, adherence to detailed project reports (DPR), construction quality, contract management, safety, and long-term sustainability.

Detailed technical audit reports have already been circulated to the relevant administrative departments and executing agencies. The QAA is currently preparing a consolidated presentation, due by February 16, which will incorporate action taken reports (ATRs) from these departments.

Crucially, this presentation will include recommendations for disciplinary action against officers found responsible for lapses, alongside measures to ensure timely completion.

To ensure transparency, all QAA audit reports will be integrated with the Haryana engineering works portal and the chief minister’s dashboard. While the public health engineering department will serve as the nodal agency for immediate implementation, the QAA is also drafting a comprehensive bridge maintenance policy in coordination with the PWD (B&R) to improve the longevity of road infrastructure.